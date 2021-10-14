East Texas Now Business Break
Traffic backed up on I-20 after law enforcement pursuit ends in Harrison County

Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up in both directions on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville after a pursuit between law enforcement and a suspect on a motorcycle came to an end in the area.

According to an official with the Caddo Parish, LA Sheriff’s Office, a domestic incident which occurred in Louisiana led to the pursuit which went into Harrison County. Harrison County Sheriff Jay Webb released a statement alleging that the suspect fired shots at a Greenwood Police Department officer, noting that the officer was not struck.

Many law enforcement agencies, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Greenwood, LA Police Department, and Hallsville Police were involved in the pursuit.

The suspect was coming west on I-20 before making a U-turn in the Longview area and heading back east a few miles before being taken into custody. Webb confirmed that charges are pending against the suspect.

