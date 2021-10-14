East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Skies today will remain mostly cloudy once again as scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours, so keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will sit a bit cooler this afternoon as highs warm mainly into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area. A few showers and maybe a stray thundershower will be possible overnight and early tomorrow morning, with the final round of rain developing along our next cold front that is set to push through ETX tomorrow. Rain will remain fairly scattered along the front as it pushes through, but some moderate to more heavy rainfall will be possible at times so please remain weather alert tomorrow if you plan on being on the road. Rain will clear the northern half of East Texas by the afternoon tomorrow, and Deep East Texas by the early evening hours. Conditions will quickly clear out and cool off behind our cold front with mornings ranging in the upper 40s to lower 50s this weekend as highs warm into the comfortable middle 70s! Sunshine reigns supreme for the start of next week as well as highs slowly begin to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 10-14-21