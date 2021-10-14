Ribbon-cutting held for new CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Longview for the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute.

The $8.5 million project took just under 13 months to complete. Clinical offices and comprehensive services will all be under one roof.

There are more beds in the facility along with other rooms that will help in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education of heart and vascular disease.

“We all know that there’s other big plans in the works. What we are seeing today is really a great start of what is a big promise of other things to come,” said Chief Cardiologist at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Dr. John McClish.

“I’m walking proof every day that the system works and when all the pieces fit together it’s a great thing. With the providers right next to the lab as where the cardiac rehab takes place. I’m going to be here next week finishing up my cardiac rehab here,” said heart attack survivor Gregg County Judge Tim Bryan.

The facility will be up and running Monday morning for patients.

