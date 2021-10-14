East Texas Now Business Break
Player Spotlight: Holt gives Tyler Lions late season confidence

By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Lions can contribute a lot of their success on their current 4-game winning streak to the play of quarter Eli Holt.

The Lions are coming off a big time road win over West Mesquite 31-18. They are 2-0 in conference and 4-2 on the year.

“Those first two losses really humbled us and it made us think we got to work harder than we are because there’s always somebody at working you,” Holt said. “No matter where you are so, those first two losses really did help us gain this momentum and have us going on this for game win streak right now.”

Tyler will play Wylie East as they look to move to 3-0 in district play and 5-2 on the year.

“We just have to come and work every day it’s no other explanation it’s a straight work and we got to get our work done in the classroom,” Holt said. “That’s the first thing we have to do because without the work we wouldn’t be on the field”

Holt has been a breath of fresh air in Tyler after transferring in from Manor. He has quickly become part of the CUJO family.

“I wish I could’ve been here for all four years, but you know I came for my senior year and, it’s hard to leave an impression just had a one year,” Holt said. “I have greats that have come through the system but it’s a lot of kids out there that don’t have nobody look up to and I just want to be a positive example for the kids and the community.”

