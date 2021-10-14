East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches will renovate parks through pickleball

Pickleball is a growing game that is a downsized combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches is leaning into what some have called the “Pickleball Revolution” as a way to partially renovate some of its parks and tennis courts.

The city and several local business sponsors are helping to support a pickleball tournament on October 23rd to raise money for the remodeling of the courts at Maroney Park. Pickleball is a growing pastime for all ages, but it is particularly popular in the senior community. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Gail McCandless, one of the key members of the Nacogdoches pickleball movement, says that the remodel will be for the betterment of the greater community, not just those interested in the growing sport.

“Down in the hole over there is a little splash pad for the little guys, and over here is castle park for the little bit older kids,” said McCandless while looking at the surrounding park. “And this is a perfect place for family get togethers, a community get together, just revamp this whole thing and we can make it into a gathering place for families.”

In addition to the Maroney Park courts, there will also be renovations at Bonita Creek park. You can find more information about the tournament and how to get involved by visiting the Nacogdoches Pickleball Facebook group.

