Nacogdoches agency raising awareness about domestic violence throughout October

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Last year 228 fatalities caused by domestic violence occurred in Texas.More homebound families and stress stemming from the pandemic are contributing factors. This month, protection advocates ask the public to help stop future violent deaths.

Through October, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas will sponsor domestic violence awareness events. The theme is Peace by Piece. It encourages the public to answer a simple question.

“Ask themselves, ‘What piece do I play in the puzzle to helping survivors move forward and to a life of free of violence?’,” explained director Whitney Burran.

That was a chance Gabby Patito never got. The woman’s homicide by strangulation is receiving national attention. Her still-missing boyfriend is a person of interest.

“And my hope for it when it comes to national news like that is that people become more educated and more aware of what’s going on,” said Alma Covarrubias, the victims services coordinator at Family Crisis Center.

Law enforcement to court advocates say on average it takes a person seven attempts to leave a bad relationship for good. A safety plan can be encouraged by family and friends.

“Make sure you have your driver’s license and birth certificate,” advised Covarrubias. “Make sure you have a to-go bag ready to go just in case. And we also make sure they understand this isn’t your fault.”

But rather, it’s a control issue by the abuser. Those who care make it their life’s work to stop the emotional and physical abuse.

“A goal that we have for our agency is to work ourselves out of a job,” said Burran.

The 24-hour hotline number is 1-800-828-SAFE (7233).

The Family Crisis Center serves nine Deep East Texas counties with outreach offices in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, SFA, Center and Crockett. Proceeds from thrift stores located in Lufkin and Nacogdoches support the work.

