By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella as a line of heavy showers pushes east through the area.  These showers will gradually diminish through the morning hours with just a few scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon.  Chances for rain drop from 70% this morning to 30-40% this afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 80s with a few breaks in the clouds possible late today.  Friday morning starts out with clouds, but they will clear by afternoon as a cold front moves through.  There’s only a slight chance for rain along the cold front, then blustery northwest winds behind the front will last into Friday evening.  Temperatures will reach the lower 80s ahead of the cold front and then fall into the 50s overnight Friday into Saturday morning.  Much cooler temperatures are expected to last through the weekend.

