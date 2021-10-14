East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Free sign language class for East Texans at Tyler ISD school

Emily Woodbury and others stand in front of a full cafeteria of people eager to learn sign...
Emily Woodbury and others stand in front of a full cafeteria of people eager to learn sign language at Clarkston Elementary School.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Basic sign language classes are being offered to East Texans, and free of charge. Clarkston Elementary in Tyler has a teacher working to share the language due to the size of the deaf population compared to the number of people who know sign language.

Emily Woodbury stands in front of a full cafeteria of people eager to learn sign language at Clarkston Elementary School. Woodbury is a deaf and hard of hearing teacher at the school and said the sign language class has been around for about a decade.

“We started it more as a tool for parents to learn to sign and communicate better with their children,” she said. “Now it’s really grown into a whole community effort where people are coming to learn so that they can communicate with people that they meet along the way.”

Woodbury has assistants that walk the room to help better guide participants. Austin Woodrum and his wife attend the class. They wanted to learn something together and found out about this class.

“It’s basic words right now and then they let you get used to talking to other people, so we’re going to talk one on one with people. That’s the hardest part for me is reading somebody else say it,” he said.

Right now people are learning basic vocabulary words that you’d use around the house or in the community. Kay Danna heard about the class. She and her son come with a friend and her daughter.

“I have a son who has Down Syndrome and he has a speech impediment and I thought it might help us to communicate better,” Danna said. “Sometimes I can understand him and sometimes he can’t understand me.”

Woodbury said their school has the Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. They shuttle in students from about seven counties. She said she wants to make the deaf community proud and share the language with others.

“We don’t want any barriers. We don’t want anyone to have a barrier for coming. So we allow children to come because I don’t want you to say, ‘Oh well, I don’t have daycare.’ We don’t want you to say ‘I can’t afford it.’ We don’t want any barriers as to why you can’t come,” Woodbury said.

The free classes meet in the cafeteria at Clarkston Elementary from 6 to 7 p.m., every Tuesday of the month. They are asking people to enter through the door on Fairfax Drive, located on the side of the school.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Lindale Student Life Skills Program
Life skills program created by Lindale student develops skills necessary to become employable after
Davis Trial Day 12
William Davis Trial Day 12
Rusk Prescription Drop Off
Rusk Prescription Drop Off
Honoring Spring Hill Band Director
Honoring Spring Hill Band Director
Cover 3 Roofing donates roof to American Legion
East Texas roofing company donates roof to veteran’s organization