East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail

By Tony Keith and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Officers responding to the call found the worker shot several times.

According to KKTV, the violent crime took place in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in Longmont.

Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

KKTV says Schreiner is reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This postal worker is the third to be killed in the past two days in the U.S.

WMC reports two postal service employees were shot and killed Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility.

FBI investigators say the shooter in that case was also a postal employee who ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, risks contempt charge
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
Patrick Bell (Source: Jasper County Jail)
Former Louisiana state trooper arrested in connection to fatal Jasper County auto-pedestrian incident
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death