Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... BIG CHANGES coming to East Texas starting late tomorrow. Only a few more scattered showers and/or thundershowers are possible until the front moves through tomorrow midday. The wind will likely increase out of the NW behind the front to 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly warm through frontal passage, then begin to fall quickly across the area from NW to SE. An example of the cooler air moving in and its impacts to our area...Low temperatures in the morning (Fri) will be near 70 degrees. The high temperature on Saturday, with full sunshine, will be in the lower to middle 70s. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 40s on Sunday and Monday mornings. The last time we were in the 40s for lows was back on April 22 of this year. High temperatures should remain in the 70s through Monday, then the lower 80s on Tue/Wed before another cold front moves in. Not expecting much in the way of rainfall with the front late on Wednesday, just a slight chance. Enjoy the cooler weekend ahead.

