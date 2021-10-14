East Texas Food Bank offers drive-thru distribution at Lindsey Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution Friday.

The distribution will be in Tyler on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lindsey Park.

The event is open to the public and no ID or paperwork is needed to receive fresh produce items while supplies last during the distribution time.

Information about food bank events, volunteering, and donations can be found on the East Texas Food Bank website.

Lindsey Park is located at 12557 TX-364 Spur W. in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.