East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank offers drive-thru distribution at Lindsey Park

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution Friday.

The distribution will be in Tyler on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lindsey Park.

The event is open to the public and no ID or paperwork is needed to receive fresh produce items while supplies last during the distribution time.

Information about food bank events, volunteering, and donations can be found on the East Texas Food Bank website.

Lindsey Park is located at 12557 TX-364 Spur W. in Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial

Latest News

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas sponsored an event raising awareness for domestic abuse.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches agency raises awareness about domestic violence
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 17,574 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Pictured are Theodore and James Smith. (Source: Cherokee County Facebook page)
Alto father, son accused in California child sex assaults dating back 60 years
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene where authorities caught a suspect on a motorcycle...
WebXtra: Motorcycle pursuit