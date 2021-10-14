East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Connally ISD teacher arrested, charged with online solicitation of a minor

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(CBS News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of Timothy Bruner, 59, a teacher at Connally ISD, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Bruner was arrested Thursday morning and his arrest was announced during a news conference meant to update county residents on the arrest of an inmate who escaped a day earlier.

The teacher allegedly communicated with an undercover deputy participating in an operation meant to combat human trafficking.

Bruner allegedly exchanged photos and lewd texts with whom he believed to be a minor, investigators said.

The Connally ISD website lists a Timothy Bruner as a second grade teacher at Connally Primary School.

No further information was provided. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Kirkland (Source: Henderson County Jail)
Court date set for former Athens ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
Motorcyclist involved in pursuit that ended on I-20 in Harrison County identified
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Charles Beene
East Texas man celebrates 50 years of nursing
Scene of ending of pursuit on I-20
Motorcyclist involved in pursuit that ended on I-20 in Harrison County identified
Bullard outreach work with veterans honored by award from governor
Bullard outreach work with veterans honored by award from governor
Bullard outreach work with veterans honored by award from governor
Bullard veterans outreach work honored with award from governor
Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing
WEBXTRA: Titus County man arrested 5 years after bull goes missing