Coach Danny Malone is surprised with a championship ring after it was stolen years ago

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRE) - After the Palestine football team wrapped up practice on Wednesday evening, they were greeted by Maggie Malone, two-time Olympian and daughter of Palestine assistant coach Danny Malone. The players and Coach Malone thought that Maggie was going to give a speech ahead of their game against Henderson. The Malone family had something else to share.

“We played in the orange bowl to beat LSU in the Orange Bowl 17-12 to win the national championship,” said Danny Malone. “And had to beat Oklahoma to win the conference championship and there are some fond memories there.”

Coach Malone was on the 1970 Nebraska football team that went on to win the Cornhuskers first national championship. After his ring was stolen several years ago, it wasn’t an easy process to get one back.

“We needed to find an actual ring,” said Maggie Malone. “And so to get someone from Nebraska, from the national championship team to give up their ring and send it to Texas so that we can remake this ring, was almost impossible.”

The Malones used the cast of a ring from the Nebraska groundskeeper who offered it up as a model. From there, Maggie found a jeweler company that offered to remake the authentic ring. The ring itself symbolizes much more than the game. To the coach, it shows personal achievement, the connection of his Nebraska community, and the love of his family.

“I was just thrilled,” said Malone. “Because when I had it stolen, it really hurt a lot, and so to eventually get it back, it means a lot.”

