Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon police have arrested three students they say are responsible for bringing a handgun onto Canyon High School campus.

According to the release, the Canyon High administration received a report from a student of another student’s possession of the firearm.

Canyon police was notified and immediately began a search for the weapon.

The three students who were involved, hid the gun outside the school after they heard that police were looking for the firearm.

The students responsible were found and later admitted to hiding the gun and proceeded to show the police were it was hidden.

The three juvenile students were charged with possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon in a restricted place.

All three are currently at the Youth Center of the High Planes.

