Bullard outreach work with veterans honored by award from governor

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit veteran’s organization in Bullard will be receiving an award from the Texas governor’s office.

Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery will be honored with the 2021 Governor’s Innovation in Volunteerism Award.

The organization empowers veterans with combat-related PTSD by providing free hunting and fishing trips. The award recognizes organizations that truly think outside the box to make volunteerism more accessible, more productive, and more available to their fellow Texans.

Adam Troy, co-founder of Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery spoke about receiving the call from the Texas first Lady’s office about the honor. “You know I didn’t quite believe the person who was calling. So, I was like who is this, I don’t have time for this. I was actually in the middle of coaching middle school football here at Brookhill.”

The Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery team will be honored Nov. 3 during an online awards ceremony hosted by First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

