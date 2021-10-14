East Texas Now Business Break
Best Buy unveils solar field in Andrews County

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Best Buy has unveiled a massive solar field in West Texas.

Named ‘Prospero 2 Best Buy Solar’, the field covers more than 2,500 acres. Best Buy states that the field will offset the carbon impact of 300 of its stores for ten years.

“We are committed to taking action to be carbon neutral across our business by 2040,” said Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability. “We are proud to be making another investment in renewable energy that accelerates our sustainability goals and addresses climate change in our operations and the communities we serve.”

Best Buy partnered with U.S. Bank and Longroad Energy for the project.

