Angelina Arts Alliance partners with the Museum of East Texas for Sights and Sounds

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Arts Alliance has announced a new partnership with the Museum of East Texas for a new slate of shows set to begin in the new year.

The new set of three shows is called Sights and Sounds. The shows are currently set to be free with complimentary refreshments and a family-friendly atmosphere. The performances will be held in the chapel section of the museum and will feature small performances from jazz, classical, and bluegrass groups. Jennifer Allen, head of the Angelina Arts Alliance, explained that the partnership and the shows will help naturally combine the visual and performing arts.

“We will feature not only great live performing arts in this beautiful chapel setting that is part of the museum,” Allen said. “But they can also wander through the gallery space, see beautiful works of art, and then come back, hear some more beautiful music. Then, they can just take stock of the wonderful arts that we have in this community.”

The first scheduled performance is from the Axiom Quartet on January 30th.

