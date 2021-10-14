East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Whitehouse man stabbed mother to death over music, phone

Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24 of Whitehouse.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man allegedly confessed to stabbing his mother to death and investigators say he expressed no remorse for his actions.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV, Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, admitted in an interview with Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators that he stabbed his mother several times after becoming agitated with her because she was on her phone and listening to music. The affidavit states Epifano said his mother did not provoke him in any way and that the alleged attack “just happened” and that he had no remorse for his actions. Epifano allegedly stated that he had built up anger for several days and that he did not feel any concern regarding whether his mother had been seriously injured or killed.

The affidavit states Epifano then stole his mother’s car and left the premises. Epifano’s mother succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Epifano was booked into the Smith County Jail on Oct. 7 and charged with murder and unauthorized of a vehicle.

