120 mph motorcycle pursuit leads to arrest in Longview

Pictured is the motorcycle Christopher Sam Basco, 37, of Haughton, LA allegedly used to lead...
Pictured is the motorcycle Christopher Sam Basco, 37, of Haughton, LA allegedly used to lead law enforcement on an extended high speed chase that began in Louisiana.(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man driving a motorcycle on Interstate 20 was pursued by law enforcement from two states for more than half an hour before the driver gave up.

Christopher Sam Basco of Haughton, LA was arrested after allegedly fleeing law enforcement at speeds over a 100 mph.

Authorities say Basco fled from Greenwood, LA Police Department around 11:45 a.m. Shortly after noon he was nearly in Longview.

Harrison County Chief Deputy Hall Reavis says the pursuit stemmed from an alleged domestic incident.

“There was a disturbance that occurred in Caddo Parrish, (followed by) a pursuit in Louisiana going westbound on I-20,” Reavis said.

Law enforcement says Basco had a gun.

“There was actually shots fired at a Greenwood officer, and we are determining whether it was Texas of Louisiana where the shot actually occurred at,” Reavis said.

The officer continued pursuit and was joined by Texas DPS, as well as deputies from Harrison County and Caddo Parrish, as well as Hallsville Police Department. Basco at times hit 120 mph and made it to Longview in a little over 30 minutes.

“The subject went to Loop 281 overpass, turned around, came back eastbound on I-20,” Reavis said.

A couple miles later around mile marker 599 Basco pulled into the grass and gave up. The Greenwood officer was not hit by gunfire, but his vehicle was. The officer was cut by shrapnel and glass and was treated on scene.

“We’re going to assist Caddo Parrish. It originated in Caddo Parrish. We’re going to work mutually. Texas and Louisiana together as far as the crime scene,” Reavis said.

Basco was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Harrison County has charged Basco with evading with a motor vehicle, a felony, and they say he will face more charges from Texas and Louisiana.

