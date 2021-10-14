1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is at the scene of a fatal wreck.

The crash took place in the 1700 block of N.E. Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches Police and Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue were called to the area at about 7:30 Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle head-on collision occurred. Police and fire personnel found two cars in the roadway appearing to have been in a head-on collision.

(KTRE staff)

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Neither vehicle had any other occupants besides the drivers, police said.

Nacogdoches EMS and Nacogdoches Justice of the Peace David Perkins also responded to the scene.

Police and TxDOT have the scene closed to all traffic while they investigate the wreck. The area will likely be closed for several hours from Starr Avenue (FM 1878) south to Park Street. More information will be released as it becomes available.

