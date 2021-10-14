East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 person killed in Nacogdoches 2-vehicle wreck Wednesday night

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is at the scene of a fatal wreck.

The crash took place in the 1700 block of N.E. Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches Police and Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue were called to the area at about 7:30 Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle head-on collision occurred. Police and fire personnel found two cars in the roadway appearing to have been in a head-on collision.

(KTRE staff)

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Neither vehicle had any other occupants besides the drivers, police said.

Nacogdoches EMS and Nacogdoches Justice of the Peace David Perkins also responded to the scene.

Police and TxDOT have the scene closed to all traffic while they investigate the wreck. The area will likely be closed for several hours from Starr Avenue (FM 1878) south to Park Street. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Source: Gray News Media
Pittsburg man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on SH 11 in Camp County
Several wreckers were brought in to upright a tanker truck that rolled over on the Athens loop...
City of Athens reopening roads, letting residents go home after tanker truck overturns on loop