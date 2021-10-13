East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Piney Woods Fair kicks off with KTRE Night

Wednesday is opening day for the Piney Woods Fair in Nacogdoches and guests can take advantage...
Wednesday is opening day for the Piney Woods Fair in Nacogdoches and guests can take advantage of a special offer during KTRE Night.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday is opening day for the Piney Woods Fair in Nacogdoches and guests can take advantage of a special offer during KTRE Night.

From 6-9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 13, $25 will get attendees an unlimited ride armband. A $5 entry feel lets guests see all of the animal and art exhibits, if rides aren’t your thing.

Piney Woods Fair Director Anita Scott talks to KTRE’s Donna McCollum about the event.

A complete schedule of the Piney Woods Fair can be found at the Nac Expo website.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Palestine ISD opens new career, technology center
Palestine ISD opens new career, technology center
State AG seeks injunction against Longview ISD’s mask mandate
Erica Rader and Beth Godsey speak to East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler about the upcoming 2021...
ETN: Representatives discuss 2021 Longview Wine Festival
Greta Van Susteren explains need for speed to pass infrastructure bill
Greta Van Susteren explains need for speed to pass infrastructure bill