Upcoming Alzheimer’s Alliance Butterfly Luncheon to feature Joan Lunden

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An award-winning journalist, best-selling author, motivational speaker, and women’s health and wellness advocate will be the keynote speaker at the Eighth Annual Butterfly Hope Luncheon hosted by the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County.

Joan Lunden will speak at the event, which will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Green Acres CrossWalk Center. The event is called “Monarchs & Memories.”

According to a press release, Lunden greeted viewers for almost 20 years as a host on “Good Morning America,” where she provided insight to each day’s top stories.

“As the longest-running female host ever on early morning television, Lunden reported from 26 countries, covered five presidents, five Olympics, and kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, their families, and their health,” the press release stated.

The press release stated that Lunden is a “sought-after speaker and event host.” She also serves as the host of the “Your Health” TV series. Recently, Lunden also served as a special correspondent on the “TODAY” show.

“On her website JoanLunden.com and social media, women interact with her every day about health, wellness, lifestyle tips, family, and boomer information,” the press release stated.

Lunden is the mother of seven children, including two sets of teenaged twins. According to the press release, Lunden has juggled being a working mother while caring for an aging parent, and she brings this experience to her role as the spokeswoman for “A Place for Mom,” a company that helps caregivers and families find the right care and resources for their loved ones.

“In June of 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation,” the press release stated. “An eternal optimist, Lunden wanted to turn her diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir ‘Had I Known,’ which documents her battle, and reflects on her life and career.”

Lunden also advocates for cancer patients on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Over the years, Lunden has authored numerous books, and she hosts the “Workout America” exercise video, the press release stated.

Joan Lunden truly exemplifies today’s modern working woman,” the press release stated.

Tickets are $100 each, and there are still a few general admission seats available, the press release stated. Please call the Alzheimer’s Alliance office at (903) 509-8323 to purchase tickets.

For more information on the Butterfly Hope Luncheon or the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, click this link.

