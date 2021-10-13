East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in William Davis murder trial

Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff)(Julian Esparza, KLTV Staff)
By Julian Esparza, Christian Terry and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state rested its case in the murder trial for William Davis, a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital, Wednesday morning.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

Now, the defense will be calling its witnesses.

Today marks the 12th day of the trial.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths