State AG seeks injunction against Longview ISD’s mask mandate

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A virtual hearing is taking place at the Gregg County courthouse to see if Longview ISD will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing its mask mandate.

The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Longview ISD to stop the mandatory wearing of masks on school property. The AG’s office says Longview ISD is violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits local officials from issuing mask orders. Longview ISD says the superintendent and the board have ultimate jurisdiction over the school district and COVID-19 cases have dropped since the mask mandate went into effect.

The state is seeking a temporary injunction against Longview ISD until the matter can go to trial. The state has filed multiple lawsuits across the state seeking to prevent mask enforcement saying it violates the governor’s executive order.

No decision was made at the hearing today. They will reconvene on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

