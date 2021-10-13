East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Latest News

Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Oil Cybersecurity
Secret Service agent addresses Tyler gas producers about oil field cybersecurity
Calie's Acre
East Texas pumpkin patch says they had no problem getting supplied
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations