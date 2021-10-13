Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches busy with rides, animals and kiddos

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Wednesday is opening day for the Piney Woods Fair in Nacogdoches and guests can take advantage of a special offer during KTRE Night.

From 6-9 p.m. tonight, Oct. 13, $25 will get attendees an unlimited ride armband. A $5 entry feel lets guests see all of the animal and art exhibits, if rides aren’t your thing.

Piney Woods Fair Director Anita Scott talks to KTRE’s Donna McCollum about the event.

A complete schedule of the Piney Woods Fair can be found at the Nac Expo website.

