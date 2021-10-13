East Texas Now Business Break
Palestine ISD opens new career, technology center

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas High School is helping students learn trade job skills with their recently opened new building.

Palestine ISD’s 33 hundred square foot, career and technology center has the latest in welding and woodshop equipment, simulators, and tools.

The center will offer career coursework that could lead to future jobs.

School officials say that while the district continues to encourage students to attend college there are other ways to be successful.

The new career and technology building will also house the tennis team and drill team dance studio as soon as supplies come in to finish them.

