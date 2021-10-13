Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner has been sentenced to two years in a state prison for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrant details former UMC employee secretly recording women in his bathroom

Zakri Redding was sentenced on two counts of invasive visual recordings after an open plea to 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag.

Redding will face five years of community supervision with 30 days in the Lubbock County Detention Center. If he completes the five year probation without incident, he will not have to serve the two year state jail sentence.

Redding was a pediatric nurse practitioner prior to being indicted.

