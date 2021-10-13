East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom

UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lubbock pediatric nurse practitioner has been sentenced to two years in a state prison for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Warrant details former UMC employee secretly recording women in his bathroom

Zakri Redding was sentenced on two counts of invasive visual recordings after an open plea to 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag.

Redding will face five years of community supervision with 30 days in the Lubbock County Detention Center. If he completes the five year probation without incident, he will not have to serve the two year state jail sentence.

Redding was a pediatric nurse practitioner prior to being indicted.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: CHRISTUS neurologist says no similar crashes occurred after Davis employment terminated
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available