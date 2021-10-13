East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night

FCA Night of Faith 2019
FCA Night of Faith 2019(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Five area communities will be part of the nationwide event known as Fields of Faith on Wednesday night, Oct. 13.

The event is part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization. Each one is free to the public. Events will feature worship and guests speakers.

This is the first time for the event to be held in Nacogdoches. It will feature testimony from high school and college athletes as well as a message from former NFL quarterback Luke McCown.

“Internationally we have seen some amazing results,” Drew Maulsby, Area Director of Piney Wood East FCA said. “I will use Texas Tech as an example. They have thousands of people come and then you have some held at local high schools where maybe just 20 people show up. It is a time to worship and a time of encouragement. Really for us it is not a numbers game. It doesn’t matter if one person shows up or a thousand. At the end of the day, it is a time for us to come together and worship.”

Locations for East Texas sites:

  • Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches 6 p.m.
  • Diboll High School, Diboll 6 p.m.
  • Bullard High School, Bullard 6 p.m.
  • West Rusk High School, New London 6 p.m.
  • Chapel Hill High School, Tyler 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Latest News

WATCH: Lindale’s Judson Long catches deep pass for touchdown against Henderson
Lindale off to a hot start in district play
Lufkin Volleyball
No.8 Lufkin, Huntington pick up Tuesday night volleyball wins
Red Zone Top 10 Week 8
Beckville Bearcats claw way into latest Top 10
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails