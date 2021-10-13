Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies for the remainder of the day today/tonight. Slight chances for a few showers through the evening hours. Increasing chances for showers/thundershowers on Thursday as a disturbance, which was once a tropical system over the Pacific Ocean, passes over portions of East Texas. Heaviest rainfall is expected to be over the far northwestern sections of East Texas, but it does look like many of us will see a very nice rain for our Thursday. Rainfall totals over the NW counties of ETX could reach 2.00″+, from .50″ to near 1.00″ over central areas and over the far SE sections of East Texas/Eastern Deep East Texas, rainfall totals may only be near .10″. As we head into Friday, the rain chances diminish quickly as a cold front begins to pass through the area. It won’t take too long for this front to move through, so skies should become fair to partly cloudy by late in the day, with a cool northerly wind expected. By the time we hit the RED ZONE on Friday evening, skies should be clearing, and winds will be increase out of the northwest as well as temperatures beginning to fall. Temperatures could be in the upper 60s at game-time, falling into the lower 60s by the end of the contests. Winds will make it feel a bit cooler, so prepare for a very cool time on Friday evening. Have a great day.

