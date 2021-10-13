East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: Representatives discuss 2021 Longview Wine Festival

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler spoke to two representatives from the 2021 Longview Wine Festival, who discussed the event and how it benefits the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association.

Butler spoke to Erica Rader with Rader Funeral Home of Longview and Henderson and Beth Godsey, the executive director of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association.

Rader and Godsey explained the event has been voted Best Event of East Texas.

Normally, the Wine Festival is held in May, but this year, it was rescheduled for October. It will be held in the Longview Arboretum from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Parking will be available at the Maud Cobb Convention Center.

Eleven different wineries are expected to take part in the event, and there is a “great lineup of vendors.”

Rader stressed that 100 percent of the funds raised by the 2021 Longview Wine Festival will stay in East Texas, and they will benefit the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association.

Godsey explained that the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association provides resources for caregivers and also provides an educational series.

General admission tickets to the event are $25 each. Each one comes with a signature plastic cup and includes wine tastings at the event. VIP admission tickets are $75, and each person who buys a VIP ticket will get a signature Longview Wine Festival etched glass, wine tastings, and entrance to the VIP tent.

For more information, visit the 2021 Longview Wine Festival link on the East Texas Alzheimer’s Association website or the event’s Facebook page.

