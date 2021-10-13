East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses Jan. 6 Commission, infrastructure talks

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler interviewed ABC Political Director Rick Klein Wednesday. During the interview, Klein spoke about hot-button Washington, D.C., issues like the Jan. 6 Commissioner and the infrastructure talks.

In response to a question from Butler, Klein said Americans should see progress in the Jan. 6 Commission hearing even though some people from the Trump administration are ignoring subpoenas to testify. He added the people who are no longer in office could face political and seven criminal consequences for refusing to testify.

Klein also talked about the infrastructure talks and the last-minute compromise in regard to the debt ceiling.

To watch the entire video, click the video above.

