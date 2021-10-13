East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas School district planning for growth 25 years into future

WEBXTRA: Malakoff ISD planning for future growth
WEBXTRA: Malakoff ISD planning for future growth
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas School district is planning for growth 25 years into the future.

Projects from a bond of $72 million that was passed in May are getting closer to construction for the Malakoff Independent School District, according to Superintendent Don Layton.

The new high school will be the centerpiece. It is in the architectural stage, and the conceptual designs were recently released. Because of growth in the district, there will also be upgrades to the school’s other campuses, all approved by the board in September.

“We looked 25 years out. We challenged our long-range planning committee and we said we want to be prepared for 25, and they looked 25 years out. These changes in the facilities and the new campus will get us 25 years out,” Layton said.

Superintendent Layton hopes to break ground for the new high school by early Spring of 2022.

