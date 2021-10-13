East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday Oct. 6 amid an...
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday Oct. 6 amid an active shooter report.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Classes have resumed at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting that wounded a teacher and student.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student. Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His family says he had been repeatedly bullied at school. Wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital Monday. A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition.

Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school’s principal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine
Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a...
Agency accused of removing LGBTQ webpage after criticism
Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond
Pictured is the courtroom for the William Davis murder trial. (Source: Julian Esparza, KLTV...
MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: CHRISTUS neurologist says no similar crashes occurred after Davis employment terminated