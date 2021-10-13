East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 US-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in some Republican-controlled states. On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

UMC Nurse Practitioner Zakri Redding has been arrested and is currently in the Lubbock County...
Former UMC employee sentenced for inappropriately recording women in his bathroom
Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a...
Agency accused of removing LGBTQ webpage after criticism
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday Oct. 6 amid an...
Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2
Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.
The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond