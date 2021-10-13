East Texas Now Business Break
Astros will take on Red Sox for a chance to get back to World Series

(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Astros are moving on to the ALCS for the fifth straight year.

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday.

The Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox at Minute Made Park in Houston on Friday at 7:07 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

