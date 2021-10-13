East Texas Now Business Break
Agency accused of removing LGBTQ webpage after criticism

Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a suicide prevention hotline and other resources for young LGBTQ people, following criticism by one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s primary challengers.(Jonathan Ernst (Texas Tribune))
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a suicide prevention hotline and other resources for young LGBTQ people, following criticism by one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s primary challengers.

The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that Abbott challenger Don Huffines posted a video on Twitter in August accusing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services of “promoting transgender sexual policies to Texas youth.” Hours later, the webpage was removed.

Also gone was another website that steers young people in foster care to various resources, including on education, housing and LGBTQ issues.

Agency spokesman Patrick Crimmins declined to answer detailed questions and Abbott’s office didn’t reply to requests for comment.

