East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UTSA still unranked despite undefeated start

Jeff Traylor introduced as the new UTSA football coach on Tuesday (Source: UTSA Athletics)
Jeff Traylor introduced as the new UTSA football coach on Tuesday (Source: UTSA Athletics)(UTSA Athletics)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Usually when you have an unbeaten team, you get a national ranking, but that hasn’t been the case for UTSA. The Roadrunners now have six wins and no losses after quarterback Frank Harris threw a school record six touchdowns in the latest win over Western Kentucky. Win number six also officially means that the team will be bowl eligible for the second straight season.

UTSA is the only undefeated team without a national ranking. Coach Jeff Traylor understands that this kind of national poll respect will come with longevity.

“I would never bring up in a team meeting that we are the only undefeated team not ranked,” said Traylor. “But I have a feeling our kids know. You know, we are a new school. Memphis thinks we are the United States Tennis Association. People don’t even know what our initials stand for at times. We’re just new, and back when Fran and Gary Patterson were turning around TCU, they used to mess up what they called them, too.”

The Roadrunners will be looking for a seventh win against Rice this weekend in UTSA’S homecoming game.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service logo
Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, Van Zandt counties included in NWS tornado watch
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another

Latest News

Red Zone Week 8 Schedule
Jasper vs Carthage Week 8
Carthage hosts Jasper in battle of top defenses in week 8 Game of the Week
Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football
Hemphill defeats Anderson-Shiro 22-6 in High School Football
Coach's Interview: Timpson's Kerry Therwhanger
Week 7 Coach's Interview: Timpson's Kerry Therwhanger