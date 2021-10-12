UTSA still unranked despite undefeated start

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Usually when you have an unbeaten team, you get a national ranking, but that hasn’t been the case for UTSA. The Roadrunners now have six wins and no losses after quarterback Frank Harris threw a school record six touchdowns in the latest win over Western Kentucky. Win number six also officially means that the team will be bowl eligible for the second straight season.

UTSA is the only undefeated team without a national ranking. Coach Jeff Traylor understands that this kind of national poll respect will come with longevity.

“I would never bring up in a team meeting that we are the only undefeated team not ranked,” said Traylor. “But I have a feeling our kids know. You know, we are a new school. Memphis thinks we are the United States Tennis Association. People don’t even know what our initials stand for at times. We’re just new, and back when Fran and Gary Patterson were turning around TCU, they used to mess up what they called them, too.”

The Roadrunners will be looking for a seventh win against Rice this weekend in UTSA’S homecoming game.

