Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms in the northwestern portions of East Texas. If any isolated storms today do become severe, they will likely be short-lived and limited in intensity. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s, and evening temps in the 70s and 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we’ll start the day off with temps in the low 70s and warm up into the upper 80s, with more rain in the forecast.

We’ll keep rain and storms around through Friday, with the best chance after today being late Wednesday and Thursday. these rain chances will be driven by fronts moving through the area as well as the remnants of Hurricane Pamela. As of this morning, Pamela is still off the west coast of Mexico, expected to be coming ashore sometime Wednesday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. We’re still expecting anywhere from trace amounts to as much as 2.5″ of rain through the rest of this week. We’ll see highs in the 80s through the end of the work week and by this weekend, highs cool down into the mid 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.