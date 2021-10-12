East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms in the northwestern portions of East Texas. If any isolated storms today do become severe, they will likely be short-lived and limited in intensity. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s, and evening temps in the 70s and 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we’ll start the day off with temps in the low 70s and warm up into the upper 80s, with more rain in the forecast.

We’ll keep rain and storms around through Friday, with the best chance after today being late Wednesday and Thursday. these rain chances will be driven by fronts moving through the area as well as the remnants of Hurricane Pamela. As of this morning, Pamela is still off the west coast of Mexico, expected to be coming ashore sometime Wednesday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. We’re still expecting anywhere from trace amounts to as much as 2.5″ of rain through the rest of this week. We’ll see highs in the 80s through the end of the work week and by this weekend, highs cool down into the mid 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments
Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-12-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-12-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-12-21