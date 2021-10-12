East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Poet Laureate to headline reading of works by Jenny Lind Porter

The Poet's Corner
The Poet's Corner(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The works of a former WT professor turned Texas Poet Laureate will be read during a virtual poetry event hosted by WT on October 14.

Jenny Lind Porter was a professor of English at then-West Texas State University from 1959 to 1961.

More than 20 years ago, Porter, who was Texas Poet Laureate in 1964 and 1965, started donating her collection of books, art and antiques to WT.

Following her death in June 2020, a $2.8 million gift from her estate funded three professorships, a scholarship and a legacy initative to expand the holdings an programs of WT’s The Poets’ Corner.

The first program ‘A Virtual Evening with Jenny Lind Porter’ will be 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

“The planning committee for this event is excited for the guests to hear the profound and prolific poetry of Lenny Lind Porter,” said organizer Dr. Mary Liz Brooks, WT’s Jenny Lind Porter professor of communication. “It is quite the honor to have Cyrus Cassells headline this event as he is also a decorated poet.”

Cassells, the 2021 Texas Poety Laureate, will lead a lineup of readers who’ll share Porter’s works from the Texas Poets’ Corner.

Those interested in attending can register for the event here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Longview police say a driver in a white SUV ran a stop sign and struck a Longview police car.
Longview police car involved in crash

Latest News

These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent
Jury Selection
Jury summons sent out in Nacogdoches County as in-person trials resume