East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County

Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.(Rusk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County man was arrested on a charge of capital murder on Monday after authorities say he confessed to the crime.

According to a statement by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Jarvis Craig Simon, 53, was arrested after deputies and investigators responded at 1:30 p.m. Monday to a call for assistance at 4578 County Road 4132 in Rusk County. Valdez said a 911 caller had reported that an unresponsive person had been discovered at the address. However, as units were responding to the call, Valdez said Simon was found at the sheriff’s office where, after being read his Miranda Rights, he confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Shanique Denice Williams, of Henderson. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdez said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments
Friday night crash near Marshall kills 1 teen, injures another

Latest News

3 injured after shooting at Longview nightclub Sunday
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: State expected to rest their case today in trial of William Davis
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated