Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County man was arrested on a charge of capital murder on Monday after authorities say he confessed to the crime.

According to a statement by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Jarvis Craig Simon, 53, was arrested after deputies and investigators responded at 1:30 p.m. Monday to a call for assistance at 4578 County Road 4132 in Rusk County. Valdez said a 911 caller had reported that an unresponsive person had been discovered at the address. However, as units were responding to the call, Valdez said Simon was found at the sheriff’s office where, after being read his Miranda Rights, he confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Shanique Denice Williams, of Henderson. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valdez said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

