Mom to donate part of liver to save 5-year-old daughter’s life

By KTNV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 5-year-old girl in Las Vegas is getting a second chance at life after being diagnosed with an extremely rare liver disease.

Lucy Forte, 5, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. The illness blocks bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder, eventually leading to liver damage and possible failure.

“The paperwork said end stage liver failure, and I – to see it in black-and-white was just intense,” said Lucy’s mom, Kim Forte.

Lucy Forte, 5, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. The illness blocks bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder, eventually leading to liver damage and possible failure. Her mother is set to give her a second chance at life by donating part of her liver.(Source: Kim Forte, KTNV via CNN)

Lucy is a fighter. At her young age, she has spent quite a bit of time in and out of the hospital being treated for her condition. Recently, doctors told her parents a liver transplant would be her best chance.

The wait for organ donation can be a long one. Some people wait years while others may never receive a transplant. But after just two months on a waiting list, the family received the best news ever: Lucy’s mother is a perfect match for the 5-year-old.

“l found out last week that I’m able to donate part of my liver to her,” Forte said.

Donors go through extensive evaluation before surgery, and the operation itself carries a lot of risk. But to Forte, none of that matters it means her daughter gets to live.

“I would do anything for her. We’re extremely grateful that we’re able to have this chance to save her life,” Forte said.

Lucy and her mother will have their surgeries at the start of November in Los Angeles. The family will be living in the city for three months during the recovery period.

Forte will have about 20 to 30% of her liver grafted for Lucy, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, set up to help cover the cost of medical bills and living expenses, has raised nearly $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

