Luxury resort and five star restaurant closes, for sale in Washington County

CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) - A high end resort and five star restaurant in Washington County is now closed, and the property is up for sale.

The Inn at Dos Brisas contributed to high end tourism and lots of Hotel Occupancy Taxes for the Brenham area. Dos Brisas was the biggest contributor of hotel occupancy tax in the county.

In 2019 it contributed more than $103,000 and fell to about $60,000 in 2020, according to the county treasurer.

Now, the gates are closed just north of Chappell Hill in Washington County along FM 1155.

The business posted on their website they are selling after 17 years of operation.

“Dos Brisas that was a sad notice that they were closing and he had been there for such a along time and I think COVID really hit them hard,” said Dale Ramey, who owns the Bluebonnet House and Garden Center in nearby Chappell Hill. She’s been in business for 29 years. She and other residents are disappointed the luxury resort and restaurant are for sale.

Ramey says she’s seen some of her own challenges during the pandemic. In January she had to close for several weeks because of a case of COVID.

“It knocked me flat for three weeks,” she said.

Washington County is seeing active cases trend downward after a spike last month. State dashboard data shows the county currently has 181 active cases and 0 new fatalities.

“There was no industry truly that was spared or no business in the hospitality industry that was spared during COVID. Even a high end, lodging resort like the Inn at Dos Brisas it was not spared either because people were just fearful of traveling,” said Wende Ragonis Anderson, Washington County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

“We were so fortunate to have the Inn at Dos Brisas here in Washington County. It was like a little hidden treasure that not everyone knew about. But we were very fortunate to have in our community,” said Anderson.

“We’re hoping somebody will come here and buy it and carry on the type of business that they had and they were a five star location,” said Ramey.

KBTX stopped by the Inn Tuesday to see if the owner or employees would talk to us about the big sale, but management told us they had no comment.

The Dos Brisas website said the owners are looking forward to spending more time with their family. They are looking at options to sell it as an inn or potentially a family retreat or compound, according to their post.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.