Longview Police seeking information about early Sunday shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting at an area nightclub.

According to a social media post by the department, on at approximately 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Longview Police responded to Inferno Entertainment located at 916 S. Eastman Rd in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the post states officers were told a shooting had taken place in the parking lot with multiple shots fired. Officers were then called to a local hospital where they discovered all three alleged victims had been transported by private vehicle. Two victims had gunshot wounds, one had allegedly been assaulted, however none had life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation is ongoing, the police department asks that anyone with information on this matter contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

