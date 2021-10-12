Longview police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital Sunday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said a person was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday.

Police said t approximately 4:32 a.m. Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Scenic Drive in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim was shot in the 200 block of E. Sycamore. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Longview Fire/EMS.

Police said this is still an active investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

