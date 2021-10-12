LISD to offer year around virtual learning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD will hold a Virtual Academy for students who have succeeded in face-to-face learning.

LISD says it’s designed in accordance with Senate Bill 15 for students who wish to learn virtually. Students in grades 3-12 who have a B average or better are eligible.

Virtual enrollment is limited to 10 percent of district enrollment and will offer all courses needed for graduation. Students must maintain a 98 percent attendance rate and will be eligible for extracurricular activities if they can provide their own transportation.

