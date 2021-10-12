East Texas Now Business Break
LISD to offer year around virtual learning

Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
LISD to offer year around virtual learning
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD will hold a Virtual Academy for students who have succeeded in face-to-face learning.

LISD says it’s designed in accordance with Senate Bill 15 for students who wish to learn virtually. Students in grades 3-12 who have a B average or better are eligible.

Virtual enrollment is limited to 10 percent of district enrollment and will offer all courses needed for graduation. Students must maintain a 98 percent attendance rate and will be eligible for extracurricular activities if they can provide their own transportation.

