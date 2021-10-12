Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County constable has been arrested and is charged with driving while intoxicated.

Longview police report at approximately 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Gilmer Rd and Evergreen St in reference to a reckless driver. A witness reported seeing a Constable SUV swerving in and out of all lanes on Gilmer Rd. almost striking another vehicle.

A Longview Police Officer observed the Gregg County Constable’s vehicle turn into s Brookshire’s parking lot located at 3354 Gilmer Rd.

The officer identified the driver of the vehicle as Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Fort. The officer says Fort showed several signs of intoxication and suspected Fort to be intoxicated on an unknown substance. During the investigation, Fort admitted to taking a Xanax and an unknown muscle relaxer prior the operating his patrol unit. Fort also failed all three standardized field sobriety tests.

Police said Fort was placed under arrest, transported, and booked into the Gregg County Jail charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.

Fort’s bond was set at $5,000. Per the 124th district court, Fort cannot drive a county vehicle and a breathalyzer must be installed in his personal vehicle.

