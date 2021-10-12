East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.
Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood in Central Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood was found dead behind his company barracks, according to Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Bocanegra.

The soldier was found unresponsive on Saturday, October 9 and was later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided. Bocanegra said the soldier’s death is under investigation.

News 10 is working to learn more about the soldier and the circumstances surrounding the death.

This article will be updated when we obtain new information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toshia Edmonson, 40
Hopkins County corrections officer arrested following investigation into missing inmate medication
William “Billy” Fort
Gregg County constable arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
Longview shooting
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Longview
Jarvis Craig Simon allegedly confessed to the murder of his girlfriend on Monday, according to...
Sheriff says man confessed to murder of girlfriend in Rusk County
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Latest News

Davis Trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
Oil Cybersecurity
Oil Field Cybersecurity
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Quilts for Cops Donation
Injured Smith County investigator wrapped in ‘gift of love’ from Quilts for Cops
Longview ISD announces 'Voluntary Desegregation Plan' following lifting of federal...
LISD to offer year ‘round virtual learning