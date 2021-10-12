Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next few days, the chances for rain will remain...at least until the cold front moves through on Friday, around midday. Chances for rain should be higher for the northern sections of East Texas as the upper-level winds/storm track will be in that general area. Rain chances will likely be at their highest on Thursday as the remnant low from a Pacific storm moves over the State of Texas from SW to NE. Once the cold front moves through on Friday, temperatures will cool down quite a bit, leaving us with a very Fall Like weekend and early next week to enjoy. Southerly winds will remain fairly gusty through Friday morning as they then shift out of the NW behind the front. Very Dry, Cool Air settles in for an extended stay starting on Saturday. Sunny Skies are expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with a partly cloudy sky next Tuesday. Rainfall totals over the next 3 days will range from 1.00″-2.00″over the Northwest sections of East Texas to .10″-.75″ over the southernmost areas...Deep East Texas. It does appear that all of us should see some rainfall before Friday’s Cold Front. Have a great day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.