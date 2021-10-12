East Texas pumpkin patch says they had no problem getting supplied

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - While some parts of the country are experiencing a pumpkin shortage, here in East Texas that doesn’t seem to be the case.

At Calie’s Acre, which is located north of Longview in Upshur County, they have already received their shipment of pumpkins for the fall season. With there being so many different shapes, textures, and colors of pumpkins out on the market, Calie’s Acre was able to get their normal supply of pumpkins that they expect every year. There was one crop of pumpkins that did not do well that they weren’t able to receive but all in all they were able to get their order filled.

“Specialty pumpkins are really popular. You got your basic orange pumpkin but so many people don’t realize that there are so many varieties of pumpkins. Luckily the load that I get, I didn’t have any trouble. There was one crop of one specific pumpkin that their crop didn’t make so I didn’t get that. But otherwise I got everything that I had asked for,” said Calie Waller.

Calie’s Acre pumpkin patch is opened Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.- 6.p.m.

